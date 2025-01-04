ETV Bharat / bharat

Maha Kumbh 2025: Colour Coding Of Yatri Ashrayas At Railway Stations In Prayagraj

New Delhi: In preparation for the massive influx of devotees during Maha Kumbh 2025, the North Central Railway has introduced a systematic colour-coding scheme for Yatri Ashrayas, Passenger Resting Areas, at various stations.

Sharing the details about colour coding, senior Railway officials said this initiative aims to improve passenger convenience by streamlining navigation and facilitating better access to designated waiting areas.

The Railways has developed station-wise breakdown of the colour coding including Prayagraj Junction at Gate No. 1, Ashray (Red Ashraya - Towards Lucknow, Varanasi), Gate No. 2 (Blue Ashraya - Towards Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay), Gate No. 3, (Yellow Ashraya - Towards Manikpur, Satna, Jhansi), Gate No. 4 (Green Ashraya - Towards Kanpur),

Similarly, Naini Junction, Gate No. 1 (Green - Towards Kanpur), Gate No. 1, (Blue - Towards Manikpur, Jhansi), Gate No. 1, (Red - Towards Manikpur, Satna), Ashray No. 4B (Yellow - Towards Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay), Ashray No. 4A (Yellow - Towards Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay), Prayagraj Chheoki, Gate 1A, (Red - Towards Manikpur, Satna, Jhansi), Gate 1B, (Green - Towards Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay), and Subedarganj- Gate No. 1, (Towards Kanpur), the Railway official informed.

Each enclosure will be equipped with all basic amenities to ensure the comfort and safety of the passengers. Facilities like medical assistance, ‘May I help You’ Booth, charging points, food and beverage stalls, and clean toilets will be available at every enclosure, the officials said.

The initiative aims to not only provide a convenient waiting space for passengers but also to ensure safety and timely movement of devotees to their respective locations. Besides this, the railways will also introduce a colour-coding ticket system to streamline and facilitate pilgrims' travel during the Mela.

According to railway officials, this system will guide passengers to reach their train, platform, and shelter easily. This initiative aims to improve crowd management during Maha Kumbh-2025 and make the travel of passengers more simple and safe.

Coloured tickets will be used to identify the destination of passengers and clarify their travel route. Each ticket will have a specific colour which will help passengers to reach the right shelter. This will prevent confusion of passengers during the Mela and control the crowd, the railway officials said.