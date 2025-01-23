ETV Bharat / bharat

Madurai Tungsten Mining: Mines Ministry Cancels Auction Of Arittapatti Mineral Block

New Delhi: Stressing the need to protect traditional rights, the Centre on Thursday cancelled the auction of the Arittapatti Mineral Block in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

An official statement said, "Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday met with Ambalakarars (traditional community leaders) from the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu at his chamber in the Ministry of Mines here."

"The Ambalakarars informed Reddy that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and a number of cultural heritage sites", the release stated.

The Ministry of Mines in a press release on December 24 had stated that after the auction of the block, a number of representations have been received against the said auction on the ground that there is a Biodiversity Heritage Site within the block area.

"During the meeting on 22nd January 2025, the Ambalakarars requested the Kishan Reddy to cancel the auction of the Arittapatti Mineral Block. The Union Minister patiently heard the delegation and expressed that the Union Government fully supports bio-diversity heritage protection," the release said.

After detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the Biodiversity Heritage Site in the area and the commitment of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership towards protecting traditional rights, it has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block," the release added.