Madurai Tungsten Mining: Mines Ministry Cancels Auction Of Arittapatti Mineral Block

New Delhi: Stressing the need to protect traditional rights, the Centre on Thursday cancelled the auction of the Arittapatti Mineral Block in the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.
An official statement said, "Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday met with Ambalakarars (traditional community leaders) from the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu at his chamber in the Ministry of Mines here."
"The Ambalakarars informed Reddy that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and a number of cultural heritage sites", the release stated.
The Ministry of Mines in a press release on December 24 had stated that after the auction of the block, a number of representations have been received against the said auction on the ground that there is a Biodiversity Heritage Site within the block area.
"During the meeting on 22nd January 2025, the Ambalakarars requested the Kishan Reddy to cancel the auction of the Arittapatti Mineral Block. The Union Minister patiently heard the delegation and expressed that the Union Government fully supports bio-diversity heritage protection," the release said.
After detailed deliberations, considering the importance of the Biodiversity Heritage Site in the area and the commitment of the Government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership towards protecting traditional rights, it has been decided to annul the auction of Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block," the release added.
On December 9, 2024, the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin passed a resolution against tungsten mining in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. It had requested the Narendra Modi-led government to cancel the rights awarded to the Vedanta group at Arittapatti village.
It was passed with the support of all parties present in the Assembly including the Opposition AIADMK, PMK and BJP. Stalin had asserted he would not allow mining at any cost, as it would affect the livelihood besides adversely impact the environment.
"Tungsten mining will not be allowed under any circumstances. If it (project) comes, then I will not hold this post (of Chief Minister)," Stalin had said.
Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami had charged the ruling dispensation with "being silent" for 10 months and deciding to act only after the people in the affected areas of Melur in Madurai district began to protest.
The mining block comprises the state's first biodiversity site besides several sites of archaeological importance.