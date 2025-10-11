ETV Bharat / bharat

Crack Witnessed In Madurai-Chennai IndiGo Flight Windshield Mid-Air, Probe Ordered

New Delhi: Panic gripped passengers aboard a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight on Friday night after the pilot detected a scratch on the aircraft's windshield mid-air. Immediately, air traffic control was alerted and arrangements were made for a safe landing at the Chennai airport. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injury to passengers or crew.

The IndiGo Airlines ATR small passenger plane departed from Madurai to Chennai at 10:07 pm on Friday, with 79 people onboard, including 74 passengers and five crew members.

While enroute to Chennai, a slight scratch appeared on the windshield. The pilot immediately alerted the Chennai airport control room officials.

After being notified, Chennai airport control room officials ensured and made all necessary arrangements for the safe landing.