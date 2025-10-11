Crack Witnessed In Madurai-Chennai IndiGo Flight Windshield Mid-Air, Probe Ordered
There were 79 people onboard, including 74 passengers and five flight crew members. All of them are safe.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Panic gripped passengers aboard a Chennai-bound IndiGo flight on Friday night after the pilot detected a scratch on the aircraft's windshield mid-air. Immediately, air traffic control was alerted and arrangements were made for a safe landing at the Chennai airport. Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injury to passengers or crew.
The IndiGo Airlines ATR small passenger plane departed from Madurai to Chennai at 10:07 pm on Friday, with 79 people onboard, including 74 passengers and five crew members.
While enroute to Chennai, a slight scratch appeared on the windshield. The pilot immediately alerted the Chennai airport control room officials.
After being notified, Chennai airport control room officials ensured and made all necessary arrangements for the safe landing.
The IndiGo plane landed safely at the Chennai airport at 11.12 pm, eight minutes ahead of the schedule. The plane was then brought to the 'Remote Bay' area of the airport, used for cargo planes.
Fortunately, no unwanted incident occurred. All 79 people onboard escaped unhurt.
Meanwhile, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Delhi has ordered an investigation.
The IndiGo plane with the damaged windshield was scheduled to leave for Kozhikode at 5 am today, October 11. Instead, another ATR aircraft was sent to Kozhikode.
