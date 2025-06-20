Madurai Bound Flight Returns To Chennai After Mid-Air Engine Snag

New Delhi: An Indigo Airline flight bound for Madurai had to execute an emergency turnaround and safe landing back at Chennai International Airport after experiencing a sudden engine malfunction mid-flight, officials said on Friday.

The flight, carrying 70 passengers and five crew members, departed Chennai at approximately 08:00 AM. According to airline officials, shortly into the flight, the pilot detected "an abrupt engine issue" while cruising, prompting an immediate alert to Chennai’s Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Within minutes of communication between the cockpit and ATC, flight clearance was granted for an immediate return. The aircraft safely touched down at Chennai International Airport just an hour later, at around 09:00 AM, on two engines as per standard safety procedures.

According to the airline officials, all 75 individuals aboard were unhurt and promptly disembarked. IndiGo arranged to accommodate passengers in airport lounges while coordinating with operations to book seats on the next available flights to Madurai.

"Passenger safety remains our utmost priority. We regret the disruption but are pleased to report that no one was harmed. Maintenance crews have since grounded the aircraft and initiated an in-depth inspection of the affected engine," the airline official said.

After completing a successful return to Chennai Airport, the ground teams followed the correct procedures as planned and directed the aircraft to a satellite stand; the passengers were able to disembark from the aircraft. The passengers departed the aircraft, and the ground teams were able to approach the aircraft, to allow the engines to be inspected and the required maintenance to be performed as required by regulation.

An airline source confirmed that once full maintenance clearance and redundancy checks are completed, the aircraft will rejoin the operational fleet.