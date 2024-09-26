ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras High Court's Madurai Bench Issues Orders Over PIL Seeking OTT Regulation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The Public Interest Litigation filed by Adishivam, a resident of Sivagangai district's Tiruppuvanam claimed the movies and web series aired on OTT contain certain scenes, content and dialogues "that violate morals, ethics and culture". Judges Subramanian, Victoria Gowri bench that heard the PIL on Wednesday, ordered the Union Home Secretary, Union Telecommunication Department Secretary, Union Information Technology Department Secretary to respond over the PIL on the next hearing.

Madras High Court's Madurai Bench
Madras High Court's Madurai Bench (ETV Bharat)

Madurai/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Union Home Secretary and others to respond over a Public Interest Litigation seeking an order to regulate, censor and release movies and web series on over the top (OTT) platforms.

The PIL filed by Adishivam, a resident of Sivagangai district's Tiruppuvanam demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification censor under the Film Censor Act any scenes or dialogues that violate morals, ethics and culture.

The petitioner claimed that movies and web series aired on OTT platform contain violence, drug use, obscenity, crime scenes against women and children besides separatist sentiments, anti-national views etc.

Data indicate that 2.4 billion people used the OTT platform in 2018 and it will rise to 4.2 billion by 2027. The PIL said that young generation is exposed to many physical and psychological effects due to the programs aired on the OTT platform.

Despite petitioning the authorities to take appropriate action in this regard, no action has been taken, it added.

“Therefore, an order should be issued to censor and regulate the movies, web serials, serials etc released on the OTT platform," said petitioner further said.

Judges Subramanian, Victoria Gowri bench that heard the PIL on Wednesday, ordered the Union Home Secretary, Union Telecommunication Department Secretary, Union Information Technology Department Secretary to respond and adjourned the case hearing.

Trai To Expedite Satellite Spectrum Pricing, Regulation To Wait

Significantly, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RC Lahoti on Wednesday said that they will expedite the process for satellite spectrum pricing before taking up the issue of regulation for over-the-top apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet.
Lahoti said that OTT was not part of the paper Service Authorisation Framework under Telecommunications Act 2023) and is being discussed separately.

Read more:

  1. Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix Of Cheating In Film Payments, OTT Giant Fires Back
  2. Telecom Operators Seek To Bring WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram Under Licence
  3. Govt Withdraws Draft Of Broadcast Bill, Seeks Suggestions On New One Till October 15

Madurai/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Union Home Secretary and others to respond over a Public Interest Litigation seeking an order to regulate, censor and release movies and web series on over the top (OTT) platforms.

The PIL filed by Adishivam, a resident of Sivagangai district's Tiruppuvanam demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification censor under the Film Censor Act any scenes or dialogues that violate morals, ethics and culture.

The petitioner claimed that movies and web series aired on OTT platform contain violence, drug use, obscenity, crime scenes against women and children besides separatist sentiments, anti-national views etc.

Data indicate that 2.4 billion people used the OTT platform in 2018 and it will rise to 4.2 billion by 2027. The PIL said that young generation is exposed to many physical and psychological effects due to the programs aired on the OTT platform.

Despite petitioning the authorities to take appropriate action in this regard, no action has been taken, it added.

“Therefore, an order should be issued to censor and regulate the movies, web serials, serials etc released on the OTT platform," said petitioner further said.

Judges Subramanian, Victoria Gowri bench that heard the PIL on Wednesday, ordered the Union Home Secretary, Union Telecommunication Department Secretary, Union Information Technology Department Secretary to respond and adjourned the case hearing.

Trai To Expedite Satellite Spectrum Pricing, Regulation To Wait

Significantly, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) Chairman RC Lahoti on Wednesday said that they will expedite the process for satellite spectrum pricing before taking up the issue of regulation for over-the-top apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Google Meet.
Lahoti said that OTT was not part of the paper Service Authorisation Framework under Telecommunications Act 2023) and is being discussed separately.

Read more:

  1. Vashu Bhagnani Accuses Netflix Of Cheating In Film Payments, OTT Giant Fires Back
  2. Telecom Operators Seek To Bring WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram Under Licence
  3. Govt Withdraws Draft Of Broadcast Bill, Seeks Suggestions On New One Till October 15

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MADRAS HIGH COURT OTTOTT REGULATIONMADRAS HIGH COURT OTT PILOTT PIL IN COURTMATHURA BENCH MADRAS HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.