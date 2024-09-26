ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras High Court's Madurai Bench Issues Orders Over PIL Seeking OTT Regulation

Madurai/ Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Union Home Secretary and others to respond over a Public Interest Litigation seeking an order to regulate, censor and release movies and web series on over the top (OTT) platforms.

The PIL filed by Adishivam, a resident of Sivagangai district's Tiruppuvanam demanded that the Central Board of Film Certification censor under the Film Censor Act any scenes or dialogues that violate morals, ethics and culture.

The petitioner claimed that movies and web series aired on OTT platform contain violence, drug use, obscenity, crime scenes against women and children besides separatist sentiments, anti-national views etc.

Data indicate that 2.4 billion people used the OTT platform in 2018 and it will rise to 4.2 billion by 2027. The PIL said that young generation is exposed to many physical and psychological effects due to the programs aired on the OTT platform.

Despite petitioning the authorities to take appropriate action in this regard, no action has been taken, it added.