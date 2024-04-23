Madras HC Asks Centre to Consider Using AI to 'Translate' UPSC Question Papers into State Languages

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : While the prestigious civil services exams for recruiting All India posts like IAS and IPS have been allowed to be written in state languages, the question papers are still being given only in English and Hindi. An order may be given to facilitate provision of the question papers for these UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams in all the 22 state languages which are included in the Schedule of the Constitution, said S. Palamurugan hailing from Madurai, who had filed a petition in the Madras High Court.

The case came up for hearing before a bench of of the high court in Chennai comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice Satyanarayana Prasad. Presenting its submissions during the hearing, the union government's counsel sought time to file its response to the petition. Accepting this, the judges adjourned the hearing of the case to June 28 and said that the translation can now be done easily with the help of latest technology - Artificial Intelligence.

The judges further observed that even if this translation is not 100 percent correct, it is correct up to 70 percent, and that they can be corrected using humans, and the central government should consider positively in this regard.