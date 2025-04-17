Madras High Court Closes Kunal Kamra's Bail Plea After Bombay HC Grants Interim Relief To Comedian-Actor

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday stated that the anticipatory bail plea filed by comedian-actor Kunal Kamra who is facing the heat over his alleged controversial remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, has been closed.
The court observed that Bombay HC has already granted Kamra interim protection from arrest in connection with the case filed against him in Mumbai, hence there was no need for further proceedings in this anticipatory bail plea in Madras HC.
Last month, police filed a case against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Eknath Shinde at a show in Mumbai, where he called the Deputy CM a 'traitor'. In the video posted by Kamra, he has criticised Shinde for breaking the Shiv Sena and joining hands with the BJP to become the chief minister and then the Deputy chief minister in the next term.
After the video spread on social media like wildfire, Mumbai Police registered a case against Kamra and subsequently issued summons for appearance. Since the case was filed in another state, Kunal filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking transit anticipatory bail (a petition filed seeking anticipatory bail if case is registered in another state), stating that he resides in Villupuram and might get arrested if he travelled to Mumbai to appear before police.
While earlier, the Madras High Court had granted Kunal Kamra interim anticipatory bail, when the matter came up again before Justice Sundar Mohan, Kamra's counsel advocate V Suresh informed the court that the Bombay High Court heard the plea filed by Kamra to quash the case and also provided him interim relief from arrest until a final verdict is delivered.
Justice Sundar Mohan stated that since the Bombay High Court has extended interim protection to Kamra, there was no need for proceedings in the anticipatory bail plea before the Madras High Court. Hence, the case has been closed.
