Madras High Court Bench Orders Actor Vishal to Pay Rs.21.29 crore credit to Lyca with 30% Interest and Legal Costs.

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered actor Vishal to pay back the Rs. 21.29 crore credit to Lyca along with 30% interest and legal expenses.

The case came up for hearing today before the bench of Justice P.D. Azham. The judge ordered that Vishal's side pay the Rs. 21.29 crore to Lyca along with 30 percent interest and legal costs.

Actor Vishal had received Rs. 21.29 crore as cerdit from cinema financier Anbu Chezhiyan's Gopuram Films for his Vishal Film Factory company. This amount was repaid by LYCA film production company and an agreement made with Vishal.

Based on this agreement the rights of all the films produced by Vishal's film factory would be given to Lyca until the entire amount was repaid.

But since the pictures were released in violation of this agreement, a case was filed in the Madras High Court on behalf of Lyca, seeking an order to the effect that Vishal is to return the money they had paid as a credit.