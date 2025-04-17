Madras HC Questions TN Forest Minister Ponmudy's Controversial Remarks; Seeks DGP Report

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy's recent speech that stoked controversy and ordered the DGP to clarify by 4.45 pm whether any case has been registered for this.
During the hearing of a case related to disproportionate assets of the minister, the bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh screened his speech in the courtroom and described it as "entirely unfortunate." He wondered whether a minister should speak with responsibility.
At a recent public event, Ponmudy made derogatory remarks against women, the Shaivism and Vaishnavism sects. Following the backlash, the DMK leadership swiftly removed him as the deputy general secretary, while the opposition has been demanding his removal from the Cabinet.
The judge further observed that the remarks were derogatory towards women and religious sentiments, and asserted that even if no formal complaint was filed, a hate speech case should be registered. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, he warned that inaction could invite contempt proceedings against the responsible officials.
The bench also pointed out that Ponmudy’s apology would not suffice in this matter and questioned the selective enforcement of law, noting that if someone else had made such statements, multiple FIRs would have already been filed.
He emphasised that just as corruption cannot be tolerated, neither should hate speech. The judge referenced prior court actions taken against public figures like Kasthuri, H Raja and K Annamalai in similar instances.
Additionally, the court highlighted that Ponmudy had previously been convicted in a case, but the Supreme Court had stayed the sentence. He expressed concern that the minister appeared to be misusing that relief, and suggested that the Supreme Court could be approached to revoke benefits extended to him in light of the latest developments.
