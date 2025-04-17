ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Questions TN Forest Minister Ponmudy's Controversial Remarks; Seeks DGP Report

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday questioned Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy's recent speech that stoked controversy and ordered the DGP to clarify by 4.45 pm whether any case has been registered for this.

During the hearing of a case related to disproportionate assets of the minister, the bench of Justice Anand Venkatesh screened his speech in the courtroom and described it as "entirely unfortunate." He wondered whether a minister should speak with responsibility.

At a recent public event, Ponmudy made derogatory remarks against women, the Shaivism and Vaishnavism sects. Following the backlash, the DMK leadership swiftly removed him as the deputy general secretary, while the opposition has been demanding his removal from the Cabinet.

The judge further observed that the remarks were derogatory towards women and religious sentiments, and asserted that even if no formal complaint was filed, a hate speech case should be registered. Citing a Supreme Court ruling, he warned that inaction could invite contempt proceedings against the responsible officials.