ETV Bharat / bharat

Madras HC Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail To Comedian Kunal Kamra

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted interim anticipatory bail to comedian Kunal Kamra, who is facing the heat over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The court granted Kamra the relief on the condition that he should execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate at Vanur in Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu. Justice Sunder Mohan also issued notice to 2nd Respondent (Khar Police) and posted the matter to April 7.

Kamra had submitted that he moved to Tamil Nadu from Mumbai in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then" and that he feared arrest by Mumbai Police.