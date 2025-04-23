ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh’s Christian Family Targeted In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack; Father Killed, Daughter Critical

Originally from Jobat, the victim, Sushil Kumar Nathaniel, was travelling with his wife and two children when terrorists attacked them in Pahalgam.

Madhya Pradesh’s Christian Family Targeted In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack; Father Killed, Daughter Critical
The victim, Sushil Kumar Nathaniel of Indore (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 11:38 AM IST

1 Min Read

Indore: A Christian, Sushil Kumar Nathaniel, from this district of Madhya Pradesh, is among 26 persons shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A resident of the Heera Nagar area here was travelling with his family when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town.

Originally from Jobat, Nathaniel was the manager in the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) satellite branch in Alirajpur. He was travelling with his wife and two children when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town. His daughter, Akanksha, who was hit by a bullet in the leg, is critical, while his wife, Jennifer, and son, Austin, escaped narrowly.

Akanksha is currently admitted to the hospital after the security forces shifted her there. She works in a bank while her mother, Jennifer, is a teacher in a government school in Khatipura.

Neighbours shocked by Sushil's death

Following the incident, the neighbours expressed shock, calling Sushil a polite and friendly person.

“It was heart-wrenching to watch a video where Akanksha is seen pleading for help in an injured state,” said a neighbour. “We wanted to talk to the family, but couldn’t. The entire neighbourhood of Jobat is mourning the loss,” he said.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in Anantnag, in which 26 people, including two foreigners and a local, died, and many others were injured.

Also Read

  1. Chhattisgarh Businessman Among Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
  2. Pahalgam Attack: Bodies Of Victims Reach Srinagar; Amit Shah, LG Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah Pay Tributes

Indore: A Christian, Sushil Kumar Nathaniel, from this district of Madhya Pradesh, is among 26 persons shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A resident of the Heera Nagar area here was travelling with his family when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town.

Originally from Jobat, Nathaniel was the manager in the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) satellite branch in Alirajpur. He was travelling with his wife and two children when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town. His daughter, Akanksha, who was hit by a bullet in the leg, is critical, while his wife, Jennifer, and son, Austin, escaped narrowly.

Akanksha is currently admitted to the hospital after the security forces shifted her there. She works in a bank while her mother, Jennifer, is a teacher in a government school in Khatipura.

Neighbours shocked by Sushil's death

Following the incident, the neighbours expressed shock, calling Sushil a polite and friendly person.

“It was heart-wrenching to watch a video where Akanksha is seen pleading for help in an injured state,” said a neighbour. “We wanted to talk to the family, but couldn’t. The entire neighbourhood of Jobat is mourning the loss,” he said.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in Anantnag, in which 26 people, including two foreigners and a local, died, and many others were injured.

Also Read

  1. Chhattisgarh Businessman Among Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack
  2. Pahalgam Attack: Bodies Of Victims Reach Srinagar; Amit Shah, LG Sinha, CM Omar Abdullah Pay Tributes

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MP MAN KILLED IN PAHALGAMPAHALGAM TERRORIST ATTACKMP MAN KILLED IN PAHALGAM

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.