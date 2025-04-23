Madhya Pradesh’s Christian Family Targeted In Pahalgam Terrorist Attack; Father Killed, Daughter Critical

Indore: A Christian, Sushil Kumar Nathaniel, from this district of Madhya Pradesh, is among 26 persons shot dead by terrorists in Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. A resident of the Heera Nagar area here was travelling with his family when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town.

Originally from Jobat, Nathaniel was the manager in the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) satellite branch in Alirajpur. He was travelling with his wife and two children when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town. His daughter, Akanksha, who was hit by a bullet in the leg, is critical, while his wife, Jennifer, and son, Austin, escaped narrowly.

Akanksha is currently admitted to the hospital after the security forces shifted her there. She works in a bank while her mother, Jennifer, is a teacher in a government school in Khatipura.

Neighbours shocked by Sushil's death

Following the incident, the neighbours expressed shock, calling Sushil a polite and friendly person.

“It was heart-wrenching to watch a video where Akanksha is seen pleading for help in an injured state,” said a neighbour. “We wanted to talk to the family, but couldn’t. The entire neighbourhood of Jobat is mourning the loss,” he said.

On Tuesday, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, a tourist resort in Anantnag, in which 26 people, including two foreigners and a local, died, and many others were injured.