Shivpuri: Suspected Metal Part Of An Aircraft Falls On House From Sky, Causes Heavy Damage

Shivpuri: A house was damaged in the Thakur Baba Mandir area near Pichor in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday after a suspected metal part of an aircraft fell on it. Due to this, a loud sound was heard in the area, creating panic among the residents. As people gathered in large numbers, heavy police force was deployed at the spot.

During this incident, the family members were having breakfast in the house, and all of them escaped unhurt in this incident. The matter is being investigated. Which aircraft was flying above the house when the incident happened is being investigated. The wreckage in the incident fell on a car parked beside the house.

Regarding the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Mule said that at 11 am on Friday, something like metal fell from an Indian Air Force plane on the house of teacher Manoj Sagar in Thakur Baba Colony of Pichor, due to which two rooms of his house were damaged. He said that all the 4 members present in the house are safe. After getting the information, the police and administration team immediately reached the spot. He further said that information about this incident has been given to Gwalior Airbase.

Under the impact of the heavy metal falling on the house, strong vibrations were felt in the houses of the locality. The police are investigating the incident in coordination with the Indian Air Force and central agencies.