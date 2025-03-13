ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: 7 Killed After LPG Tanker Hits Two Vehicles In Dhar; 3 Dead In Mandsaur Mishap

One of the vehicles hit by an LPG tanker in Dhar on Wednesday night. ( ETV Bharat )

Dhar: Seven persons were killed and three other people were injured after an LPG tanker collided with two other vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district.

Police officials said the incident took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when an LPG tanker was moving on the wrong side on the Badnawar-Ujjain four lane highway.

It hit a car and a jeep coming from the opposite direction, Dhar SP Manoj Kumar Singh said. Four persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries later in hospital, he said.

The collision was so severe that one of the vehicles got stuck under the tanker. After receiving the information, senior officials reached the spot to launch the rescue operation. Local residents helped in the operation during which trapped persons were pulled out of the vehicles using a crane, the SP said. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital in the neighbouring Ratlam district, he said.

The victims belong to Ratlam, Mandsaur (in MP) and Jodhpur (Rajasthan) districts, the SP said. The truck driver fled from the spot after the accident.

The bodies of all the deceased have been brought to Badnawar Hospital, where their post-mortem will be done on Thursday. All of the deceased worked in a private finance company and were returning to Mandsaur from Indore after attending the farewell party of their senior officer when the accident took place.