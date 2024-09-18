Indore: President Murmu Shops for Sarees at Mriganayani Emporium, Interacts with Weavers

Indore: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Indore on Wednesday as part of her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. President Murmu was welcomed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Union Minister of State Savitri Thakur, MP V.D. Sharma and BJP leaders.

Later, President Murmu directly reached Mriganayani Emporium as per her schedule where she shopped for sarees for herself and spoke to handicraftsmen and tribal artisans. She said, "The state government is doing everything possible to provide an excellent platform to the art of artisans. There, the President first saw Chanderi and Maheshwari sarees made of silk and cotton prepared by the weavers on handlooms. She appreciated the weavers' art. During this, the President said that all the artistes are proficient. The artists, overwhelmed by meeting the President, also presented handicrafts and their artwork to the President.

Conversation with artisans and handicraftsmen

During a discussion with Mubarik Khatri, an artisan from Dhar district, President Droupadi Murmu enquired about his art and asked since when he has been doing this work. On this, Mubarik Khatri said, "His forefathers from 11 generations have been doing the work of Baag Print. He is also teaching this art to future generations." He also demonstrated how Baag Print can be done on cotton cloth and said that now Baag Print is done on bamboo and silk sarees as well.

Alauddin Ansari, a weaver from Maheshwar in Khargone district, told President Droupadi Murmu about the national award winning handloom saree. He said that the rays of the sun fall on the Narmada river at noon and the waves shine in the river. The print of those waves is done on the border of handloom sarees. Draupadi Murmu was very impressed by this artwork and asked since when he has been doing this work. Then Alauddin Ansari told that his family has been doing this work for generations. At present, he is providing employment to more than 300 people through this work, which includes 70 women.

Artists giving free training

President Murmu was very impressed by the art of Gond mural artist Padmashri Durga Bai Vyam, who is currently a resident of Bhopal and originally from Dindori, and praised her for working to keep the culture and art alive. Durga Bai said that she is teaching this art to children and is also giving free training of this art to other people through an institution. Seeing the dolls made by artist couple Padmashri Ramesh and Shanti Parmar of Jhabua district, President Murmu asked them whether these dolls were made of clay. Then these artists said that they make attractive dolls from cotton and cloth. They also give free training to other people to keep this art alive. They said that all the dolls are sold at fairs.

President made digital payment through UPI

President Droupadi Murmu had a look at sarees made on handloom at Mriganayani Emporium. She enquired about the names and patterns of sarees from the women employees working there. She was shown Chanderi, Maheshwari, cotton and silk sarees and was told about them in detail. President Murmu requested the women employees there to choose a light coloured saree of their choice for her. After this, Sarita Gavade chose a light pink coloured Maheshwari saree for her. President Droupadi Murmu also made digital payment for this saree at the counter. The digital payment was deposited by the counter employees Kavita Bhilware and Vipul Singh.

On the occasion of interaction with handicraft artists and observation of their art at Mriganayani Emporium in Indore, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav also presented a Chanderi saree to the President on behalf of the state.