Madhya Pradesh Police Sets Up SIT To Probe Minister's Remarks Against Col Qureshi

SC on Monday chided Minister Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member SIT to probe the FIR lodged against him.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi speaks during a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, at Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on May 10, 2025.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi speaks during a special press briefing on Operation Sindoor, at Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on May 10, 2025. (ANI)
Published : May 20, 2025 at 7:23 AM IST

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Police constituted a three-member SIT late on Monday night to probe state minister Vijay Shah's remarks against Col Sofiya Qureshi in compliance with a Supreme Court order, an official said. The Special Investigation Team comprises Inspector General of Police Pramod Verma, Deputy Inspector General Kalyan Chakravarty and Superintendent of Police Vahini Singh.

The Supreme Court on Monday chided Shah for his "crass" remarks on Col Qureshi and constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the FIR lodged against him. The top court asked the Madhya Pradesh director general of police to constitute a three-member SIT headed by an IG-rank officer by Tuesday 10 am, also comprising a woman officer, to probe the FIR registered following an order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The order to constitute the SIT was issued by the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana with a direction to ensure compliance with the apex court order. Senior IPS officer Pramod Verma is currently posted as Inspector General (IG) Sagar range, Kalyan Chakravarty is posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) SAF, Bhopal, and Vahini Singh as SP Dindori, the official added.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court rebuked Shah for passing "scurrilous" remarks and using "language of the gutters" against Col Qureshi and ordered the police to file an FIR against him on the charge of promoting enmity and hatred. After drawing severe condemnation, the MP minister has expressed regret and said that he respects Col Qureshi more than his sister.

