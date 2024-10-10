Madhya Pradesh Police Book Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut Over 'Misleading' Remarks About Ladli Behna Yojana

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed against Shiv Sena (Uddhav Bal Thackeray faction) leader Sanjay Raut in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal for allegedly making misleading comments about the state government's flagship 'Ladli Behna scheme', officials said.

It is learnt that the case was registered on Wednesday evening by the Bhopal Crime Branch over a complaint by BJP Mahila Morcha District President Vandana Jachak and its vice president Sushma Chouhan.

In their complaint, the BJP leaders said that Sanjay Raut tried to spread false rumors on social media platform X claiming that the Ladli Behna Yojana of Madhya Pradesh had been shut and will soon be stopped in Maharashtra as well.

“This statement given by Sanjay Raut is not only wrong, but through this an attempt is being made to mislead the sisters of the state and agitate them, which can also affect the law and order,'' the complaint said. The district president further said that such statements were aimed at tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister of the state and the BJP government.

Following the complaint, Raut has been booked under Section 353 (2) and 356 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

Following Raut's statement, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav himself had to clarify that the scheme was fully operational. Under the scheme, a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1250 is given to the women.