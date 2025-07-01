ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh PHE Dept Probes Rs 1000 Crore Bribery Allegations Against Own Minister

Bhopal: In an interesting sequence of events, the Madhya Pradesh Public Health Engineering has given a clean chit to its minister Sampatiya Uikey over Rs 1000 crore bribery charges after ordering a probe into the allegations.

Chief Engineer, Sanjay Andhavan had ordered an investigation National President of the United Revolution Party and former MLA Kishore Samarite wrote a letter to the Prime Minister's office accusing Uikey of taking Rs 1000 crore “commission”.

The Chief Engineer's Office had written a letter to all the Chief Engineers of PHE and Project Director MP Jal Nigam in the state and asked them to submit a report within 7 days over the allegations.

'Baseless Allegations'

Citing the report of the Executive Engineer of Balaghat, Chief Engineer (ENC) Sanjay Andhavan said that no evidence was given by the complainant Kishore Samrite against Uikey. He said that the Executive Engineer of Balaghat Division had informed Kishore Samrite in reply to the RTI application that no irregularities of any kind had taken place.