Sagar: Besides being home to an increasing number of tigers, the Veerangana Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is also home to a treasure trove of butterflies. These colourful and attractive butterflies are known to add to the beauty of the natural environment here.

Officials claim that there are at least 40 species of butterflies to be found here, of which 15 are rare species. Among these are butterflies that use their colour and shape to deceive their hunters and also to attract their mates.

Madhya Pradesh’s Nauradehi Tiger Reserve Offers Butterfly Treasure To Visitors (ETV Bharat)

The officials disclosed that butterflies draw a lot of people to the facility just like flowers. They are an important bridge to connect the common people with environmental conservation and the rich biodiversity. The Forest Department carries out surveys of butterflies at regular intervals while involving people in the exercise.

Among the butterfly species found here is the one from the Junonia family that is known for its expertise in fooling its predators. This butterfly is known to camouflage its wings in accordance with the surrounding environment in such a way that the predator gets scared. It is a species known for mimicry.

A butterfly in Veerangana Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve (sa)

Officials disclosed that the species of butterfly found in this Reserve include parrot, sailor, leopard and jezebel.

Deputy Director A A Ansari disclosed, “The majority of the species are found here. Our count is based on multiple surveys.”