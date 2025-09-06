Madhya Pradesh’s Nauradehi Tiger Reserve Offers Butterfly Treasure To Visitors

Officials claim that there are at least 40 species of butterflies to be found here, of which 15 are rare species
Published : September 6, 2025 at 2:58 PM IST
Sagar: Besides being home to an increasing number of tigers, the Veerangana Rani Durgavati (Nauradehi) Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh is also home to a treasure trove of butterflies. These colourful and attractive butterflies are known to add to the beauty of the natural environment here.
Officials claim that there are at least 40 species of butterflies to be found here, of which 15 are rare species. Among these are butterflies that use their colour and shape to deceive their hunters and also to attract their mates.
The officials disclosed that butterflies draw a lot of people to the facility just like flowers. They are an important bridge to connect the common people with environmental conservation and the rich biodiversity. The Forest Department carries out surveys of butterflies at regular intervals while involving people in the exercise.
Among the butterfly species found here is the one from the Junonia family that is known for its expertise in fooling its predators. This butterfly is known to camouflage its wings in accordance with the surrounding environment in such a way that the predator gets scared. It is a species known for mimicry.
Officials disclosed that the species of butterfly found in this Reserve include parrot, sailor, leopard and jezebel.
Deputy Director A A Ansari disclosed, “The majority of the species are found here. Our count is based on multiple surveys.”
He further added, “Since butterflies are an important part of forest and wildlife conservation, a good way to connect common people with them is to conduct butterfly surveys and related activities.”
He disclosed that the surveys carried out by the Reserve management have led to a rich database on butterflies regarding their different habitat as well as their behaviour.
The reserve's diverse landscape offers various microhabitats for butterflies. Treks along the large number of forest streams and rivers like Kopra, Bamner, and Bearma are especially rewarding for butterfly sightings for the visitors to the Reserve.
A rich mix of butterfly species is known to be visible on damp patches of soil left by larger mammals. Besides, the grasslands are also foraging grounds for butterflies.
Butterflies are known to rely on the Reserve's tree species as well as shrubs, herbs, and grasses as host plants for their larvae.
Experts say that the early mornings and late evenings are the best times to sight butterflies. The larger ones are most active after warming up in the morning sun.
The early winter mornings are an excellent time for photography as butterflies remain motionless on bushes, covered in dew, making it easy to approach them.
Meanwhile, nocturnal butterflies like the Evening Browns and Bush browns become active as dusk approaches.
Read More