Madhya Pradesh's Indore Once Again India's Cleanest City: Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh city Indore has secured distinction of being the cleanest city in India in the Swachch Survekshan 2024-25 for the eighth time in a row.

The awards were announced by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan here on Thursday.

While Indore stood at the top, Gujarat city Surat stood second and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra secured the third spot in the central government's annual cleanliness survey.

The cleanliness survey is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). This year's was the ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan which assessed over 4,500 urban local bodies across the country. The survey was held by more than 3,000 trained assessors over 45 days.