Madhya Pradesh's Indore Once Again India's Cleanest City: Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh city Indore has secured distinction of being the cleanest city in India in the Swachch Survekshan 2024-25 for the eighth time in a row.
The awards were announced by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan here on Thursday.
While Indore stood at the top, Gujarat city Surat stood second and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra secured the third spot in the central government's annual cleanliness survey.
The cleanliness survey is being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA). This year's was the ninth edition of the Swachh Survekshan which assessed over 4,500 urban local bodies across the country. The survey was held by more than 3,000 trained assessors over 45 days.
About Swachh Survekshan
The country-wide cleanliness survey was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in 2016, Swachh Survekshan and drives urban sanitation improvement through citizen participation and third-party validation.
According to a MoHUA spokesperson, for the year 2024-25, a special category - 'Super Swachh League' has been introduced creating a separate league of cities excelling in cleanliness. The cities which have been in top 3 in at least 2 years in the last 3 years (2021-2023) have made the cut. There are 12 cities in the Super Swachh League.
As per the ministry spokesperson, moving ahead, top three ranking cities in each population category will move into the league for the subsequent years. ULBs in this league will be assessed on additional aspirational indicators and must maintain a score of 85% or higher to retain their position.
