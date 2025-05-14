ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh HC Issues Notice To Govt On PIL Questioning Appointment Of Only Brahmins As Priest

Bhopal: The High Court of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday issued a notice to the state government seeking its reply on a petition asking why all castes of the Hindu religion are not given equal opportunity to be appointed Pujaris in state-governed religious places. A division bench of Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Vivek Jain passed the order.

The petition, filed by the Anusuchit Jati-Jan Jati Adhikari Karamchari Sanghi(AJJAKS), challenged the constitutionality of orders by the Department of Spirituality passed on October 4, 2018 and February 4, 2019, under the Madhya Pradesh Specified Temple Bill 2019.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior advocates Rameshwar Singh Thakur and Pushpendra Shah argued before the court that under Section 46 of the Specified Temple Bill 2019, the government has notified over 350 temples and other structures in Schedule I, which are under state control. The order allows a particular caste to be appointed as priests and has provisions for fixed salaries from the treasury. The provisions are inconsistent with Articles 14, 15, 16 and 21 of the Constitution as Hindus include OBC/SC/ST classes. Hence, preferring only one caste for the position of priest is unjustified.