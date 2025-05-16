Madhya Pradesh HC Halts NEET-UG Results, Serves Notice To NTA

Indore: The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to temporarily halt the results of the NEET-UG 2025 due to power outage at some exam centres here.
The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on June 30 and the court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, not to declare the NEET-UG results till then.
The NTA, however, has not yet issued any statement in this regard.
This year, 21 lakh candidates appeared at the exam nationwide on May 4. In Indore, NEET-UG was conducted in 24 centres. During the exam, held from 2 pm to 5 pm, there was heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and power went off in 90 percent areas of the city, affecting many centres as students wrote the exam under candlelight.
Following this, many students had approached the high court. Advocate Mridul Bhatnagar, representing the aggrieved students, filed a petition in Madhya Pradesh High Court's Indore Bench.
Hearing this petition on Thursday, the single bench of Justice Subodh Abhyankar questioned NTA about the steps taken in this regard. However, on not getting a satisfactory response, the court issued notices to NTA, electricity company and the examination centres, asking them to submit their response to the court by June 30. NTA has been asked not to declare the NEET-UG results till the next date of hearing.
The court's directive is likely to impact the 21 lakh NEET-UG aspirants. This year, the exam has drawn a lot of attention with the medical fraternity terming it as the toughest paper in the last few years. The candidates too complained that Physics section was extremely tough and Biology was very lengthy.