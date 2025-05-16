ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh HC Halts NEET-UG Results, Serves Notice To NTA

Indore: The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered to temporarily halt the results of the NEET-UG 2025 due to power outage at some exam centres here.

The next hearing of the case has been scheduled on June 30 and the court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, not to declare the NEET-UG results till then.

The NTA, however, has not yet issued any statement in this regard.

This year, 21 lakh candidates appeared at the exam nationwide on May 4. In Indore, NEET-UG was conducted in 24 centres. During the exam, held from 2 pm to 5 pm, there was heavy rainfall and thunderstorm and power went off in 90 percent areas of the city, affecting many centres as students wrote the exam under candlelight.