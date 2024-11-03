ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh: Goods Train Derails in Shahdol, Many Coaches Damaged

Goods train loaded with ballast derailed when it was about to leave the Shahdol railway yard and move towards the main line.

Goods Train Derails at Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol.
Goods Train Derails at Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Shahdol: A major railway accident was averted in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh. A goods train leaving Shahdol railway yard suddenly derailed on Sunday. Although there was no loss of life in the accident, some coaches of the goods train derailed. Movement of many trains was affected, causing trouble to the passengers.

This accident happened near South East Central Railway's Shahdol railway station. The BOB goods train loaded with ballast was leaving the railway yard and moving towards the main line. Then suddenly two coaches of the goods train derailed one by one near Ponda Nala. Some coaches have been damaged in this accident. On receiving about this incident, the top officials and employees of the railways reached the spot.

The condition of the track and wheels of the derailed train on the spot were checked by the officials. A machine has been brought to bring the train back on track. The work of restoring the path is taken up.

Passengers faced problems

Due to the accident, the movement of trains has been affected on some lines. Many trains coming from Bilaspur have been affected. The Narmada Express train was stopped at the Budhar railway station for several hours. Similarly, trains are being stopped at other railway stations as well.

