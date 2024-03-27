Madhya Pradesh: Five-Star Hotel Owner Dies by Suicide

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 72-year-old Nadir Rashid, the owner of five-star hotel Jahen Numa Palace, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police official said that Rashid took the extreme step at his residence in Shamala Hills on Wednesday morning. "Police personnel attached to the Shamala Hills police station reached the spot upon receiving information and started a probe. Rashid's body has been sent to the hospital for post mortem. We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot," the senior police official added.

72-year-old Nadir Rashid, the owner of Jehan Numa Palace, belonged to the Nawabi family. Rashid was the son of Suraiya, the ruler of Bhopal. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police sources said that Nadir Rashid was suffering from illness and hence was depressed. A dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot and are helping the Bhopal Police.

It is understood that the health of Nadir Rashid's wife deteriorated after hearing the news of his demise.

