Madhya Pradesh: Five-Star Hotel Owner Dies by Suicide

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

Five star hotel owner died by suicide

An owner of a five-star hotel in Bhopal allegedly died by suicide. 72-year-old Nadir Rashid, the owner of Jehan Numa Palace, took the extreme step on Wednesday. Police are probing the matter.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): 72-year-old Nadir Rashid, the owner of five-star hotel Jahen Numa Palace, allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, police said.

A senior police official said that Rashid took the extreme step at his residence in Shamala Hills on Wednesday morning. "Police personnel attached to the Shamala Hills police station reached the spot upon receiving information and started a probe. Rashid's body has been sent to the hospital for post mortem. We have not recovered any suicide note from the spot," the senior police official added.

72-year-old Nadir Rashid, the owner of Jehan Numa Palace, belonged to the Nawabi family. Rashid was the son of Suraiya, the ruler of Bhopal. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Police sources said that Nadir Rashid was suffering from illness and hence was depressed. A dog squad and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot and are helping the Bhopal Police.

It is understood that the health of Nadir Rashid's wife deteriorated after hearing the news of his demise.

Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Last Updated :Mar 27, 2024, 6:31 PM IST

