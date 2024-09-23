ETV Bharat / bharat

MP : Five Dr. Harisingh Gour University Professors Ranked Among The World's Top 2% Scientists

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh ): In a prestigious recognition, five professors from Dr Harisingh Gour University have been featured in the list of the world's top 2% scientists for 2024. This esteemed list, released jointly by Stanford University and Elsevier Publishers on September 16, 2024, acknowledges exceptional research contributions across 22 scientific fields and 174 subfields.

The honoured professors are Prof. SP Vyas, retired from the Pharmacy Department; Prof. Sanjay Kumar Jain, Head of the Microbiology Department; Prof. Naveen Kango, Head of the Microbiology Department and Director of Academic Affairs; Prof. AP Mishra, Head of the Chemistry Department; and Dr. Vandana Vinayak, Assistant Professor in Criminology and Forensic Science Department.

Prof. SP Vyas has published 400 research papers and has been cited over 20,000 times, with his research focusing on liposome biotechnology, oral vaccination, and targeted TB therapy. Prof. Sanjay Kumar Jain has developed targeted drugs for diseases of the large intestine and brain, publishing over 200 papers with 15,000 citations. He received the Presidential Visitor Award in 2018.