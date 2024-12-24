ETV Bharat / bharat

'Want Permission To Hoist Tricolour Atop Burj Khalifa': MP Farmer Writes To PMO & MEA

Ratlam: Officials present at a public hearing in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district were left puzzled when a farmer came up with an unusual request, seeking permission to hoist the Indian tricolour atop Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Samarth Patidar, who happens to be a resident of Mathira village in Ratlam, sought the district administration’s help in obtaining permission to hoist the Indian national flag atop the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa during his visit to Dubai next month.

Baffled by this strange request, the officials said they cannot assist him, citing that it is beyond the jurisdiction of the local authorities. The administrative officials asked Patidar to approach the Central Ministry for necessary support.

As per sources, Patidar will be travelling to Dubai with his family from January 17 to 25, 2025 just before Republic Day celebrations back in India. He has therefore expressed his wish to hoist the tricolour at the Burj Khalifa and the Swaminarayan Temple premises in Dubai. However, to obtain clarity on the necessary permissions required, he turned to the district administration.