Delhi Chalo: Karnataka Farmers 'Forcibly' Detrained at MP's Bhopal, Sent to Ujjain Junction

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) : In view of the farmers' protest in Delhi, the borders of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and other states have been sealed. The farmers from different states have made a lot of efforts to reach Delhi through different means to join the agitation in the national capital on Tuesday.

About 70 farmers from Karnataka were going to Delhi via train. But all those farmers were made to get down from the train in Bhopal and they were put in another train and sent to Ujjain. All this was done in the presence of heavy police force. Following this, tension prevailed at the Ujjain railway station. From here, all the farmers were taken in the police vehicle to take a bath in the Shipra river.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders also arrived and made arrangements for food and drinking water for the Karnataka farmers. The farmers said that they were forcefully removed from the train in Bhopal. They asked us to go back to Karnataka, but they were determined to go to Delhi.

The Delhi march call was given by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha convenor Sarwan Singh Pandher. In a meeting that lasted for 5.5 hours in Chandigarh on the night of 12th February, a consensus could not be reached between farmers' leaders and Union Ministers on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) Guarantee Act and loan waiver.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh asked the BJP to explain why the promises made under the 'Modi guarantee' had failed to end the farmers' agitation. He said that the present agitation was because the promises made to the farmers were not fulfilled.