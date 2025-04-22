ETV Bharat / bharat

7 Die As Jeep Falls From Bridge Into Dry River Bed At Mahadev Ghat In Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

The jeep driver could not control the vehicle once it reached the bridge at Mahadev Ghat in the Damoh district.

Jeep falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.
Jeep falls off bridge in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh.
Published : April 22, 2025 at 12:49 PM IST

Damoh: A horrific road accident took place near Mahadev Ghat in the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh. A Bolero jeep lost control and overturned, leading to the mishap. According to preliminary information, 7 people travelling in the jeep died on the spot when the vehicle speeded off the highway and fell off the bridge into the dry river bed underneath. Six more people were injured and they were rushed to the Damoh District Hospital and Jabera Health Centre.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, police force and administrative officials reached the spot. This accident happened near Mahadev Pul Ghat near Banwar Chowki under the Nohta police station area. Local people said that the vehicle was coming at a high speed. The jeep driver could not control the vehicle and it fell into the dry river under the bridge. The jeep was badly damaged.

Crushed under the jeep

All four wheels of the jeep went up as the jeep turned turtle, and the passengers got trapped under it. When the local villagers saw the vehicle overturning, they immediately informed the police about the incident and themselves started trying to get the injured out from the mangled jeep.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, SDM Saurabh Gandharva, Tehsildar, Police Station Incharge Nohta and Vanwar Outpost Incharge Manish Yadav along with the police force reached the spot. The injured are being rescued and sent to the Damoh District Hospital and Jabera Health Center. It is said that all the victims are from the Belkheda of the Jabalpur district.

