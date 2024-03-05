'Modiji Wants Youth to Stay on Mobile, Chant Jai Shri Ram, Die of Hunger': Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra

Shajapur : Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reached Shajapur in Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Today is the fourth day of the yatra in the state. During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi fiercely attacked the Central Government while addressing a meeting at Tanki intersection of Shajapur. The Congress MP said that there is unemployment in the entire country and the Modi government has jeopardised the interests of the youth by bringing Agni Veer Scheme.

When BJP activists raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', Rahul Gandhi said that 'Modi ji wants that today's youth should be on mobile all day long and say Jai Shri Ram and die of hunger.' He also raised the issue of backward classes and made verbal attacks on the central and state governments one after the other. He also spoke on casteism and said, 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misusing the religion and making people fight among themselves by stirring up casteism.'

Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra reached Shajapur as per its scheduled route and reached the traffic point via Majhania Jod Dhobi Square, Tank Square. BJP workers raised slogans of Modi in front of Rahul Gandhi's convoy. Hearing this, Rahul Gandhi got down from his car and went to meet the BJP leaders. During this, Yuva Morcha workers also presented potatoes to Rahul Gandhi. Not only this, BJP workers asked Rahul Gandhi to show it by turning it into gold.

On the other hand, there was a lot of enthusiasm among Congressmen regarding Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. From Sarangpur to Maksi, Congress workers had put up hoardings and flexes at various places for about 50 kilometers. But groupism among Congressmen was seen in these flexes with rival leaders expressing their respective allegiance to Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Jitu Patwari.

People had set up stalls at various places to welcome Rahul Gandhi, who, however, did not accept the greetings of his party workers. During this time, several hours ago the administration had stopped the movement of people on the highway due to security reasons. Due to which the pedestrians also had to face a lot of problems. Many people even argued with the police.