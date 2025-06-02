ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Removes Four IPS Officers Over ‘Regrettable Behaviour’

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday removed four IPS officers from their field posts for “regrettable behaviour in public service”. “The Superintendents of Police of Katni and Datia, as well as the Inspector General and Deputy Inspector General of Chambal Range, behaved in a manner which is regrettable in public service. Hence, instructions have been given to remove them with immediate effect,” the Chief Minister said on X.

Katni SP Abhishek Ranjan was transferred after relatives of a tahsildar and his CSP (city superintendent of police) wife were allegedly beaten up by the police on Saturday night over some dispute, sources said.

Datia SP Virendra Kumar and Chambal Range IG Sushant Kumar Saxena and DIG Kumar Sourabh were transferred for behaving inappropriately in front of the public, the sources added.

The government has posted IPS officer Suraj Verma as the SP of Datia and Abhinav Vishwakarma as Katni SP, an order said. In the Chambal Range, Sachin Atulkar has been made the IG, while Sunil Kumar Jain has been given the post of DIG, an official said.

The transfer of Ranjan is the fallout of a controversy following an alleged incident at the government residence of Katni CSP Khyati Mishra.

In his complaint to the Kotwali police station, her husband, Shailendra Bihari Sharma, a tahsildar in Damoh district, blamed Katni police and Rajan.