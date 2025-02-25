Madhya Pradesh: Civil Aviation Minister Signs MoU With Air India Express At Global Investors Summit

Bhopal: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu participated in the ongoing Global Investors Summit in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he discussed future developments in the aviation sector. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the Minister highlighted several key initiatives for the state's aviation growth.

Naidu praised the atmosphere at the summit, noting the positive energy and investment opportunities. "Looking at the environment here, it seems Madhya Pradesh will emerge as a leader in attracting investments," he said. On the first day of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a new Civil Aviation Policy, which Naidu described as the best in the country, predicting it would lead to significant investments in the sector.

Naidu also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air India Express. As part of this agreement, international flights from Bhopal are expected to connect the city with destinations like Bangkok and Abu Dhabi in the near future.

"International flights will start soon from Bhopal," Naidu confirmed, marking a major milestone in enhancing the region's connectivity.

Additionally, the Minister discussed plans to improve infrastructure in Madhya Pradesh, particularly airports. "Our goal is to build as many airports as possible in the state," Naidu said. Airports in Satna and Datia are already ready, and plans are underway to develop an airport in Ujjain. The Centre is also exploring the possibility of converting existing airstrips into functional airports, he said.

Naidu emphasised the importance of helicopter connectivity for tourism and regional access. He announced a new plan to establish helipads every 50 kilometres across the state, with support from the Centre. "Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of helicopter operations in the country," he said and stressed that improved helicopter services would be crucial for enhancing access to the state's religious sites, national parks, and tourist attractions.