Madhya Pradesh Child Deaths: Himachal Halts Production Of Suspicious Cough Syrup
The State Drug Controller has directed to halt the production of Nexa DF cough syrup at a manufacturing unti in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 6:45 PM IST
Shimla: Following the deaths of at least 10 children in Madhya Pradesh due to alleged consumption of cough syrup 'Coldrif', authorities have halted the production of another suspicious syrup at a manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh, the state Drug Controller said on Sunday.
It is learnt that the production of the cough syrup 'Nexa DF' has been halted at a pharmaceutical company in the BBN (Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh) industrial area.
State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor said that every aspect is being thoroughly investigated. “The joint team of drug controllers conducted a risk-based inspection. The samples have been sent for testing. Further decisions will be made only after the report is received; until then, the sale of suspicious products will remain prohibited,” he said.
The Himachal Pradesh government has also written to the Tamil Nadu and Himachal governments, requesting an investigation. Although the cough syrup is primarily manufactured by a Tamil Nadu company, some companies in Solan and Baddi also supply the same to Madhya Pradesh.
On Saturday, a team from the Central Drugs Standard Control (CDSCO), along with a team from the State Drug Controller, inspected five pharmaceutical companies in Solan and Baddi and sent 13 samples for testing. The investigation came after the Madhya Pradesh government wrote to the Himachal Pradesh government in this regard. The team asked the companies to stop production of six types of syrups as a precautionary measure.
Another cough syrup 'Nextro DS' is under investigation for the deaths of at least 10 children in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara while the cough syrup 'Coldrif' linked to the deaths has already been banned for dangerously toxic levels of diethylene glycol, a highly toxic industrial solvent. The pediatrician, who treated the children at his private clinic and prescribed the cough syrup has already been arrested in the case.
