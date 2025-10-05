ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Child Deaths: Himachal Halts Production Of Suspicious Cough Syrup

An official looks at bottles of the Coldrif cough syrup after a raid by the Drug and Pharmaceuticals Department officials at Kataria Pharmaceuticals in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh ( PTI )

Shimla: Following the deaths of at least 10 children in Madhya Pradesh due to alleged consumption of cough syrup 'Coldrif', authorities have halted the production of another suspicious syrup at a manufacturing unit in Himachal Pradesh, the state Drug Controller said on Sunday.

It is learnt that the production of the cough syrup 'Nexa DF' has been halted at a pharmaceutical company in the BBN (Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh) industrial area.

State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor said that every aspect is being thoroughly investigated. “The joint team of drug controllers conducted a risk-based inspection. The samples have been sent for testing. Further decisions will be made only after the report is received; until then, the sale of suspicious products will remain prohibited,” he said.