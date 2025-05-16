Chhatarpur: Col Sofiya Qureshi's Brother And Uncle Say Centre Should Take Action Against Minister Vijay Shah

Chhatarpur: The political storm triggered by Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's alleged objectionable comment on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is refusing to die down. Based on the Madhya Pradesh High Court's instructions, an FIR has been registered against Shah. Now, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi's uncle and brother have demanded that the central government should take strict action against Shah.

Bunty, Sofiya's brother, said that they have faith in the Indian government that it will take action. Her uncle Bali Mohammad, who was posted in the Border Security Force (BSF), condemned the statement and said that the minister should not say such things.

Col Sofiya Qureshi's Brother And Uncle (ETV Bharat)

Sofiya's brother's statement on Vijay Shah

Bunty Suleman, who lives in Chhatarpur, said, "I spoke to Sofiya's family. The people of the country will decide on the minister's statement." Bunty said that Sofiya had come to Chhatarpur 7 to 8 years ago and that he was happy to meet her. The Centre will take action on the minister's statement, we have spoken to BJP state president VD Sharma, he said.

Col Sofiya's uncle, who lives in Naugaon, said that such a statement should not have been given by the minister. He said that the leaders of Shah's party should think about the way he made the statement. He further said that the Minister should not give statements like this, and speaking like this, spreads animosity between two religions. He said, "We love our country and will continue to do so as long as we are alive. If needed I will also go to fight for the country."

It may be recalled that Shah had allegedly given a controversial statement at a recent programme, saying that those who destroyed the vermilion of our daughters, "we sent their own sisters to beat them up. They beat our Hindus by stripping them, Modiji sent their sister to their house to beat them up."