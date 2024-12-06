ETV Bharat / bharat

More Than 10,000 Prank Calls From One Number, 108 Ambulance Staff Of MP Struggle To Cope

Bhopal: The 108 ambulance service in Bhopal, a critical lifeline for medical emergencies, is grappling with an alarming problem - fake and abusive calls. Over the last six months, the helpline has received more than 7.5 lakh prank calls, accounting for 9.5% of the total calls. Every minute, the centres receive more than 50 fake calls. These calls, often filled with abuse and bizarre demands like liquor or food, disrupt the system and delay assistance to genuine emergencies.

Tarun Singh Parihar, Senior Manager of the 108 Ambulance Service, expressed frustration at the rising menace. “We are receiving over 766 calls per minute, out of which more than 50 are fake. In October alone, 1.02 lakh prank calls were registered. Such behavior hampers our ability to save lives.”

“Sometimes they demand liquor, other times they hurl abuses. And then there are the repeat offenders—calling dozens of times from the same number,” said Parihar.

Data from the past six months reveals a troubling trend:

• May: Out of 14.09 lakh calls, 1.35 lakh were fake.

• June: Of 14.93 lakh calls, 1.45 lakh were prank calls.

• July: 1.29 lakh of 14.93 lakh calls were fake.

• August: 1.05 lakh of 13.05 lakh calls were from miscreants.

• September: 1.32 lakh of 13 lakh calls were fake.