Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Shop Owner Held For Hoisting Palestine Flag

A shop owner in Bhopal hoisted the Palestine flag. Following a complaint by a corporator, the Bhopal Police swung into action and apprehended the shop owner. They also seized the Palestine flag.

The Palestine Flag which was hoisted outside a shop in Bhopal on August 15
The Palestine Flag which was hoisted outside a shop in Bhopal on August 15 (ETV Bharat)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shop owner from here was arrested for allegedly hoisting a Palestine flag outside his shop, police said on Thursday.

"Following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Devendra Bharga, we arrested the shop opener and seized the Palestine flag. We have also registered a case against the shop owner under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS)," said Narendra Singh Thakur, Station House Officer (SHO), Gautam Nagar police station.

"There is one shop New Fashion Ladies Tailor on the PGBT Road near Gitanjali College. The shop is owned by one Hanif. Today, on August 15 - India's Independence Day, he hoisted the Palestine flag outside his shop," added Narendra Singh Thakur.

"We are interrogating Hanif. We have asked him on whose instructions he hoisted the Palestine flag. Before this, in the past, on several occasions, Palestine flags were hoisted. We are probing the matter," said the Station House Officer.

Palestine, officially known as the State of Palestine, is a country in the southern Levant region of West Asia. It encompasses the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, collectively known as the Palestinian territories, within the larger historic Palestine region. The country shares most of its borders with Israel.

