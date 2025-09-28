ETV Bharat / bharat

Madhya Pradesh Begins Wildlife Exchange With Focus On Tigers, Rhinos

Bhopal: Tigers from Madhya Pradesh will soon establish new territories in Odisha, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, as the state government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority have approved an interstate animal exchange programme.

During the 30th meeting of the State Wildlife Board on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the go-ahead to donate three pairs of tigers from the Bandhavgarh, Pench and Kanha Tiger Reserves to the three states.

Speaking after the meeting, Yadav said the animal exchange initiative would also bring endemic wildlife from the receiving states into Madhya Pradesh. “The states receiving tigers should also give endemic wildlife to our state. Efforts should also be made to acquire rhinoceroses, specifically one-horned rhinos, from Assam,” he said.

The Wildlife Board member, Alok Kumar, said the state was also exploring the possibility of expanding its conservation efforts. "Another conservation reserve could be established within the boundaries of the Panna and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserves," he said.