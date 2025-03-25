Madhumita Shukla Murder Case: SC Rejects Plea Against Premature Release of Amarmani Tripathi, His Wife

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea against the premature release of former Uttar Pradesh minister Amarmani Tripathi and his wife Madhumani in poet Madhumita Shukla murder case. Shukla, who was pregnant at the time, was murdered on May 9, 2003, in Lucknow.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and P B Varale. The bench told Nidhi Shukla, the sister of the poet, to move before the concerned High Court. The bench questioned the petitioner's counsel, what fundamental right is violated? Declining to entertain the plea, the bench said that no substantial grounds were found to challenge the state's decision.

In 2023, the Uttar Pradesh prisons department issued an order for the premature release of Tripathi, citing the state's 2018 policy on remission, since they have completed 16 years of imprisonment. The matter gained considerable attention due to the involvement of Tripathi, who was then a minister and allegedly in a relationship with the poet. Tripathi was arrested in September 2003. Later, a Dehradun court sentenced him and his wife to life imprisonment in October 2007. The conviction was subsequently upheld by the Uttarakhand High Court and the Supreme Court, with the investigation led by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).