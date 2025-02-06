ETV Bharat / bharat

Madan Tamang Murder Case: Accused On The Run For Over 7 Years Held By CBI In Bengaluru

A man who was wanted in connection with murder case of Madan Tamang, who was killed in Darjeeling in May 2010 was arrested by CBI.

Madan Tamang Murder Case: Accused On The Run For Over 7 Years Held By CBI In Bengaluru
By PTI

Published : Feb 6, 2025, 6:40 PM IST

New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday arrested a man from Bengaluru who was wanted in connection with the murder case of Madan Tamang, then president of the Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL) who was killed in broad daylight in West Bengal's Darjeeling in May 2010.

The agency arrested Puran Bahadur Rai from Anekal Taluka, Bengaluru Rural, ending his over-seven-year run from the process of law, officials said. Rai had shifted base from Darjeeling to Bengaluru and was on the run since 2017, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had re-registered the case on January 19, 2011 by taking over an FIR lodged by the Sadar police station in Darjeeling on a request of the state government.

"Accused Puran Rai is a charge-sheeted accused in the case and has not been attending the trial proceedings since 2017. The court of Chief Judge, City Sessions Court, Kolkata had issued a proclamation against him on April 3, 2017 but he failed to appear before the trial court. The court again issued an open-ended warrant against him on November 20, 2024," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

He said concerted efforts and technical inputs led the federal agency to arrest the absconding accused.

