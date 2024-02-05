Macron's Visit Marks New Heights in Bilateral Relations: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a message on 'X' highlighted French President Emmanuel Macron's recent visit to India saying the trip has left an indelible mark on the ties between the two nations. President Macron, who served as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, earlier shared a video montage of his visit on 'X', showcasing the warmth and vibrancy of the diplomatic ties. In response, PM Modi also conveyed his appreciation, stating, "It was an honor to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron. Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship."

The video shared by Macron not only highlighted the festivities of Republic Day but also underscored France's desire for increased investments in India. Macron praised India, noting its pivotal role in the world's transformation and describing it as a democratic power with significant demographic, economic, and technological influence.

"We have got everything to say to a country like India," Macron expressed in the video, emphasising the strong relationship between the two nations. He further mentioned the goal of having 30,000 students from India studying in France by 2030.

During his visit, Macron expressed feeling "extremely honored" to be part of India's Republic Day celebrations, a sentiment echoed during a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu. Macron acknowledged the warm welcome and highlighted the enduring friendship and shared values between France and India.

The bilateral talks between Prime Minister Modi and President Macron resulted in the unveiling of an ambitious defense industrial roadmap, emphasizing the co-development of critical military hardware. Additionally, a space situational awareness program was solidified, and the Tata Group and Airbus announced a joint venture to build H125 helicopters.