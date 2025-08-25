Machine Vision Based Inspection System For Detecting Hanging Parts Or Missing Components In Moving Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: Indian Railway is going to adopt advanced technology, a Machine Vision-based Inspection System (MVIS), that will be an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning driven system for detecting hanging parts or missing components in the moving trains.
As a pilot project, four systems will be installed at Tughlakabad in Delhi, Mauda in Nagpur, Visakhapatnam in Vizianagaram, and Toranagallu in Hubballi. Once it is successful, the system will be extended in all railway zones, the railway ministry said.
MVIS is a modern technology solution deployed on the wayside that captures high-resolution images of the under-gear of moving trains and automatically detects any hanging, loose, or missing components. On detecting anomalies, the system generates real-time alerts to facilitate prompt response and preventive action, the railway ministry informed.
As the ministry said, DFCCIL will be responsible for the procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of four MVIS units. This revolutionary system marks a first for railways. The technology is expected to significantly enhance the safety of train operations, reduce manual inspection efforts and help avoid potential accidents and service disruptions.
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) based applications are a developing area. Some of the initiatives taken by the railway to enhance the safety and security of passengers as well as trains.
"This is an AI/ML-driven system for detecting hanging parts or missing components in moving trains. The locations identified for installation of these 4 systems are near Tughlakabad over Delhi Division of Northern Railway, near Mauda over Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway, in Vishakhapatnam–Vizianagaram section over Waltair Division of East Coast Railway, and near Toranagallu over Hubballi Division of South Western Railway," Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha.
These systems are being provided as pilot projects and will undergo technical proving out before they are considered for phased expansion over Indian Railways.
Besides, the railway has adopted advanced/improved technologies like Online Monitoring of Rolling Stock System (OMRS), Wheel Impact Load Detector (WILD) for predictive maintenance of rolling stock. For this, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the railway and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) last month for the induction of 4 numbers of wayside MVIS.
For improving operational efficiency, AI/ML models have been implemented in the areas of passenger services (Rail Madad and Passenger Reservation System), freight operations (prediction of estimated time of arrival of freight trains), and the prediction of unloading/loading time.
The government is introducing an AI ecosystem where computing power and research opportunities are accessible.
