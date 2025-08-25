ETV Bharat / bharat

Machine Vision Based Inspection System For Detecting Hanging Parts Or Missing Components In Moving Trains

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: Indian Railway is going to adopt advanced technology, a Machine Vision-based Inspection System (MVIS), that will be an Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning driven system for detecting hanging parts or missing components in the moving trains.

As a pilot project, four systems will be installed at Tughlakabad in Delhi, Mauda in Nagpur, Visakhapatnam in Vizianagaram, and Toranagallu in Hubballi. Once it is successful, the system will be extended in all railway zones, the railway ministry said.

MVIS is a modern technology solution deployed on the wayside that captures high-resolution images of the under-gear of moving trains and automatically detects any hanging, loose, or missing components. On detecting anomalies, the system generates real-time alerts to facilitate prompt response and preventive action, the railway ministry informed.

As the ministry said, DFCCIL will be responsible for the procurement, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of four MVIS units. This revolutionary system marks a first for railways. The technology is expected to significantly enhance the safety of train operations, reduce manual inspection efforts and help avoid potential accidents and service disruptions.

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) based applications are a developing area. Some of the initiatives taken by the railway to enhance the safety and security of passengers as well as trains.