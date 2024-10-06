ETV Bharat / bharat

'Maa Danteshwari's Blessings On You': Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Meets Brave Soldiers Involved In Abujhmad Encounter

Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday reached here to meet the soldiers, who participated in the recent Abujhmad encounter at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. During the meeting, he sent a congratulatory message to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, stating that they have the blessings of Maa Danteshwari, as 31 Maoists were killed without any injuries to the soldiers.

Sharma further stated that Amit Shah and CM Sai have been chalking out strategies to eradicate Naxalism from the land of Bastar by 2026. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced during his Chhattisgarh tour that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by 2026, warning the Naxalites that they must either surrender their weapons or face lethal consequences.

The Deputy CM also saluted the soldiers of Danteshwari Mahila Commandos, DRG, CRPF and CF involved in the Abujhmad encounter for their bravery.

Congratulating the soldiers involved in the encounter, Deputy CM Sharma said that the 22 Naxalites, who have been identified so far, were carrying a reward of Rs 1.67 crore on their heads.