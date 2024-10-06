'Maa Danteshwari's Blessings On You:' Deputy CM Vijay Sharma Meets Brave Soldiers Involved In Abujhmad Encounter

Dantewada: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday reached here to meet the soldiers, who participated in the recent Abujhmad encounter at the Narayanpur-Dantewada border. During the meeting, he sent a congratulatory message to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, stating that they have the blessings of Maa Danteshwari, as 31 Maoists were killed without any injuries to the soldiers.
Sharma further stated that Amit Shah and CM Sai have been chalking out strategies to eradicate Naxalism from the land of Bastar by 2026. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced during his Chhattisgarh tour that Naxalism will be completely eradicated by 2026, warning the Naxalites that they must either surrender their weapons or face lethal consequences.
The Deputy CM also saluted the soldiers of Danteshwari Mahila Commandos, DRG, CRPF and CF involved in the Abujhmad encounter for their bravery.
Congratulating the soldiers involved in the encounter, Deputy CM Sharma said that the 22 Naxalites, who have been identified so far, were carrying a reward of Rs 1.67 crore on their heads.
Coming down heavily on the Naxalites, Sharma asked them to give up arms and join the mainstream. "Become a helper, not a hindrance, in the development of Chhattisgarh and take advantage of the government's rehabilitation policy," he added.
The killed Naxalites include one DKSZC member, 3 DVCM members, 9 PLGA Company No. 6 members, two DKSZC guard members, six area committee members and one area committee party member's cadre. The identity of nine Naxalites is yet to be ascertained.
The Naxalites, who were killed in the encounter, were Niti, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakhs; Nandu Mandavi was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakhs whereas Suresh Salam alias Janku, Meena Netam, Mahesh, Arjun alias Ranjit, Sundar alias Kamalu, Budhram Madkam, Mohan Mandavi, Basanti, Some, Jagni Korram and Anil were carrying Rs 8 lakhs on their heads.
Janeela alias Budhri, Ramder, Sukku Yadav, Suklu alias Vijay alias Pandru Korram, Sohan alias Rohan Padam, Sonu Korram, and Jamli had a reward of Rs 5 lakhs on their heads.
