Pahalgam Terror Attack| M4 Carbine, AK-47 Assault Rifles Used To Attack Innocent Tourists, Investigation Reveals

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: A thorough analysis of the Pahalgam terror attack conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and a forensic team has revealed that the terrorists have used US-made M4 carbine rifles and AK-47 assault rifles during their attack on innocent civilians.

The investigative team have also recovered at least 60 to 70 used cartridges from the spot. An official privy to the development told ETV Bharat on Friday that the anti-terror agency is still collecting evidence to file a chargesheet on fast-track basis. The official said that the agency will submit its findings and file the chargesheet at the earliest.

"Although it takes a maximum of 90-days to file a chargesheet, the agency, in this case, is likely to file the chargesheet in 70-days," the official said.

The Weapons

Around 70 used cartridges were recovered from the spot substantiating the fact that the terrorists used sophisticated weapons like the US-made M4 carbine rifles and AK-47 assault rifles for the carnage. "In these assault rifles, as used by the terrorists, more gadgets can be added to effectively hit targets," another senior official from the security establishment said.

The M4 carbine is a 5.56×45mm NATO assault rifle developed in the United States during the 1980s. It is a shortened version of the M16A2 assault rifle. It is believed that most of the latest and sophisticated weapons including the M4 carbine have been brought from Afghanistan. In fact, the M4 carbine was used by the terrorists in an attack near the under-construction Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway last year. Seven men including six workers and a doctor were killed in the Z Morh tunnel attack.

The assault rifles have several attachments, including ballistic calculators, image-rangefinders, night vision devices, and gun-mounted cameras. It has been found that M4 carbine, equipped with thermal rifle scopes featuring high-resolution video, WiFi capabilities, GPS, image stabilisation, and rangefinders.

Weapons available after US army withdraws from Afghanistan

Sources said that United States Armed Forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021. And since then, there has been a rise in the use of M4 carbines in the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Use of GoPro cameras

Investigation further revealed that the terrorists while continuing their shooting spree, used GoPro cameras, mounted on their caps, and recorded the attack. It’s a method similar to some previous attacks conducted by People’s Anti-Fascist Front and Kashmir Tigers, a proxy of another Pakistan based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Over ground workers

Investigation conducted so far into the Pahalgam massacre has found that the Over ground workers (OGW) associated with several terrorist organisations played a major role in it.

"The OGW’s help terrorists with logistical support, cash, shelter, and other infrastructure with which terrorist groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar e Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad can operate in Jammu and Kashmir," the official said.

For the last 10-12 days, a massive search operation is going on in Jammu & Kashmir following inputs that the group of terrorists responsible for the Rajouri-Poonch convoy attacks are linked with the Pahalgam incident. The NIA, so far identified nearly 20-25 OGWs suspected of having extended support in the terror attack. "Several of such overground workers have already been apprehended. Some others have been put under close surveillance by security and intelligence agencies," the official said.

Investigators have also found evidence regarding the use of three satellite phones in the area during and after the attack. The security agencies are also searching the residences linked to members and sympathisers of proscribed terror outfits including various factions of the Hurriyat Conference and Jamaat-e-Islami in other districts like Kupwara, Handwara, Anantnag, Tral, Pulwama, Sopore, Baramulla, and Bandipora.

"Around 2,500 individuals have been interrogated so far. The agency is currently interrogating around 200 persons," the official added.

Planned execution

Investigation so far has revealed that the attackers’ arrived in Pahalgam at least a week before April 22. The terrorists, as per the investigation, carried out detailed reconnaissance of at least three potential targets including Baisaran Valley, Aru Valley, and Betaab Valley. However, due to robust security deployments, the terrorists cancelled their plan to attack other locations. Investigation suggests that the terrorists had been in the Baisaran meadows two days prior to the attack.

"This detail emerged during the interrogation of an arrested Over Ground Worker (OGW) associated with the incident," the official said.

Use of 3D technology in investigation

With the proper combination of technology with human analysis, the NIA is creating a high-resolution three-dimensional (3D) model of the site. The anti-terror agency has been using 3D technology including LiDAR, drone surveillance, and photogrammetry to recreate detailed and accurate incident scenes. It has been using satellite pictures, videos captured by drones, and information from the eye witness including families of the victims, pony handlers, and shopkeepers to recreate a digital version of the scene. "It will help the investigators to understand the attack better which will subsequently help in framing the chargesheet," the official said.

The 3D technology was earlier used in the investigation of the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) also used 3D mapping in the RG Kar hospital rape case in Kolkata to trace the steps of the main accused.

Experts View

Terming the use of 3D technology as a shot in the arm for the investigators, renowned security expert and Brigadier (Retd) BK Khanna said the technology will provide a near exact picture of the incident. Khanna said that the method will help the agency to speed up the investigation like the questioning process of the eye witness and recreating the scene.

"It will have accurate graphic-rich visualisation of the attack site. It will help the investigators to understand the exact position of the people present on the spot including entry and exit point of the terrorists," Brigadier (Retd) Khanna said.