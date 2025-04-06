ETV Bharat / bharat

M A Baby Elected General Secretary Of CPI(M)

Madurai: Former Kerala Education Minister M A Baby was selected as the next general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the 24th All-India Conference, which concluded on Sunday. The conference started on April 2 and was held for five consecutive days. Earlier, the All-India Conference was held in Madurai in 1953 and 1972.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior party leaders Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat, among others, attended the conference that began with the hoisting of the party flag to the sound of drums and percussion instruments. This was followed by a historical exhibition, a book exhibition and art and literature programs. A memorial flame was also lit in honour of the martyrs of the party.

The Venmani martyrs memorial red flag was presented by central committee member U Vasuki to chairman A K Padmanabhan, while senior leader Biman Basu hoisted it, followed by the delegates' conference and general conference. As part of the conference on April 3, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vijayan, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Sudhakar and others spoke at a seminar on the protection of states' rights under the title 'Federalism is India's Strength'.

On Sunday, elections were held for central committee members, politburo members and executives, including the new general secretary.