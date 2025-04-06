M A Baby Elected General Secretary Of CPI(M)

Madurai: Former Kerala Education Minister M A Baby was selected as the next general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at the 24th All-India Conference, which concluded on Sunday. The conference started on April 2 and was held for five consecutive days. Earlier, the All-India Conference was held in Madurai in 1953 and 1972.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, senior party leaders Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat, among others, attended the conference that began with the hoisting of the party flag to the sound of drums and percussion instruments. This was followed by a historical exhibition, a book exhibition and art and literature programs. A memorial flame was also lit in honour of the martyrs of the party.
The Venmani martyrs memorial red flag was presented by central committee member U Vasuki to chairman A K Padmanabhan, while senior leader Biman Basu hoisted it, followed by the delegates' conference and general conference. As part of the conference on April 3, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vijayan, Karnataka Higher Education Minister Sudhakar and others spoke at a seminar on the protection of states' rights under the title 'Federalism is India's Strength'.
On Sunday, elections were held for central committee members, politburo members and executives, including the new general secretary.
At the triennial conference, Karat, the coordinator of CPI(M), is said to have recommended Baby's name for the general secretary post. Furthermore, K Balakrishnan and Vasuki were elected as members of the Political Leadership Committee from Tamil Nadu. Shanmugam, P Sampath, Gunasekaran and Bala Bharathi were elected as members of the central committee. Additionally, 85 people were elected as members of the central committee, of which 31 are new faces.
It is noteworthy that senior leaders, including Karats, Manik Sarkar, Subhashini Ali, and G Ramakrishnan, were not selected for the central committee and political leadership committee.
As the concluding part, a rally was taken out by party members in the evening from the Pandi Kovil Ring Road, followed by a public meeting near Mastanpatti on the Ring Road.
