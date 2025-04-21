Lyrid Meteor Shower 2025: When, Where And How To Watch This Rare Celestial Event In India

Gorakhpur: A splendid annual celestial event will light up the skies post April 22 midnight, when people across India would be able to catch a glimpse of 10-20 shooting stars anytime within a span of an hour before the wee hours of April 23. Interestingly, the event, known as the Lyrid Meteor Shower, will be visible to the naked eyes, said experts.

Amar Pal Singh, astronomer at Veer Bahadur Singh Planetarium in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, revealed that Lyrid Meteor Shower occurs every year in the second half of April, and is one of the oldest known meteor showers. "Countless small pebbles or particles of stone and iron are present in the space between the planets of the solar system. When any such particle comes under the gravity of the Earth and shines for some time at night due to atmospheric friction with high speed, the phenomenon is called meteor or shooting star," he explained.

According to Singh, the Lyrid Meteor Shower is caused when tiny debris from Comet Thatcher (C/1861 G1) enter the Earth’s atmosphere and burn up, thereby producing bright streaks of light.

Lyrid Meteor Shower (ETV Bharat)

The astronomer cited that meteor showers are related to comets. "Comets are celestial bodies composed of gases made of dust particles and ice. They revolve around the Sun in long elliptical orbits. The particles emitted from the comets continue to orbit in space. When the Earth passes through the path of a comet during its annual revolution, these particles enter the Earth's atmosphere and begin to burn due to friction. As a result, they appear as shining meteors in the sky. In astronomical terms, it is known as Ketuvarshi."

"As far as the Thatcher Comet linked to Lyrid Meteor Shower is concerned, it orbits the Sun once every 415 years. This comet last passed by the Earth in 19th Century and will be visible on Earth again in 2276," Singh added.

Vega Is The Brightest Star

He revealed that the Lyrid Meteor Shower that occurs every year in April is also known as the Lyra Constellation, or the Veena constellation in Hindi. The meteor shower derives its name from the fact that it appears to radiate from a point just to the right of the blue-white star Vega, which is the brightest light in the constellation Lyra.

"It is a small yet recognisable constellation, which is clearly visible in the northeastern sky around midnight when the sky is clear. Its brightest star is Vega, which is also the fifth brightest star in the sky. During this meteor shower, the meteors will radiate from the same Lyra constellation. Therefore, this specific phenomenon is called the Lyrid Meteor Shower. The constellation from which it will be seen coming will be the Radiant Point in the sky," the astronomer said.

Lyrid Meteor Shower (ETV Bharat)

"The meteors can be seen coming from any side, at least 10-20 in the particular hour when the celestial event will unfold. They will be seen shining at a speed of 47 kilometers per second, around 100 kilometers above the surface of the Earth," he added.

When And Where To Watch

The astronomer stated that there is no need for any telescope or special equipment to witness the meteor shower. "One can watch it from their homes also with the naked eyes. But it is better to choose a place devoid of city lights. The best time for visibility of the meteor shower is from April 22 midnight till dawn on April 23," he said.