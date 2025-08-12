LWE Affected Areas Are Marred By Backwardness And Security Concerns: Centre

New Delhi: Stating that the Left Wing Extremists (LWE) affected areas are marred by dual challenges of a vicious circle of backwardness and the security concerns arising out of LWE influence, the centre on Tuesday said that poverty, low levels of literacy, poor health standards, lack of infrastructure and connectivity are all manifestations of LWE violence.

"The Left Wing Extremists perpetrate violence and kill innocent civilians and security forces as they believe in violence as the means to capture State power. In the past few decades, this has resulted in a spiralling cycle of violence in some parts of the country. The poor and marginalised sections of society, especially the tribals, have borne the brunt of this violence as the majority of civilians killed by Left Wing Extremists are tribals, often branded as ‘Police Informers’ before being brutally tortured and killed," said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha.

Rai was replying to an unstarred question raised by Congress MP Dr Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale. "Ironically, it is the same tribals and the economically underprivileged sections, whose cause the Maoists claim to espouse, have been the biggest victims of the so-called ‘protected people's war’ of the Left Wing Extremists against the Indian State,” Rai said.

The resolute implementation of the National Policy and Action Plan 2015 has resulted in a consistent decline in violence and constriction of geographical spread, he said.

“LWE, which has been a serious challenge to the internal security of the nation, has been significantly curbed in recent times and has been constricted to only a few pockets. The LWE-related violence incidents and resultant deaths of civilians & Security Forces have come down from the high of 2010 by 81 per cent and 85 per cent respectively in 2024. There has also been a sharp decline in LWE-affected districts from 126 in 2013 to 18 districts in April 2025,” said Rai.

On the security front, Rai said, the government of India assists the LWE-affected State Government by providing Central Armed Police Forces battalions and sanctioning of India Reserve Battalions, helicopter support, strengthening of camp infrastructure, training, funds for modernisation of State police forces, equipment and arms, sharing of intelligence, construction of Fortified Police Stations, etc.

“Since 2014-15, for capacity building of states, Rs 3364.32 crore have been released to LWE-affected states, for operational expenditure of forces, expenditure incurred on training State Police Forces, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadre, ex gratia to families of civilians killed in LWE violence and martyred security force personnel, etc. under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. Works of Rs 1740 crore have been sanctioned to LWE-affected states for strengthening of the State’s Special Forces, State Intelligence Branches (SIBs), District Police and construction of Fortified Police Stations (FPS) under the Special Infrastructure Scheme (SIS),” the minister said.

