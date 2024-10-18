ETV Bharat / bharat

Luxury Homes Gain Popularity As Indians Shift Focus To High-End Properties: Survey

Hyderabad: A survey by FICCI-Anarock, "Homebuyer Sentiment Survey—H1 2024," has highlighted some of the emerging trends among home buyers in the country, including the popularity of luxury homes among Indians.

It reveals that real estate continues to be the “most preferred investment option” for people in the country, even though other options promise high returns.

“At least 59% of the respondents who participated in the survey say they prefer real estate as their top investment choice,” it said.

Amid the major changes in the real estate market, there are some significant trends in the seller-buyer ecosystem.

At least 67% of people prefer purchasing land or other properties for personal use, while 33% do it for investment purposes, the survey said.