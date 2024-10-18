ETV Bharat / bharat

Luxury Homes Gain Popularity As Indians Shift Focus To High-End Properties: Survey

The Homebuyer Sentiment Survey 2024 also reveals that real estate remains the most preferred investment for Indians

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

The survey reveals that real estate is the most preferred investment for Indians
Luxury Homes Gain Popularity In Indian (ANAROCK)

Hyderabad: A survey by FICCI-Anarock, "Homebuyer Sentiment Survey—H1 2024," has highlighted some of the emerging trends among home buyers in the country, including the popularity of luxury homes among Indians.

It reveals that real estate continues to be the “most preferred investment option” for people in the country, even though other options promise high returns.

“At least 59% of the respondents who participated in the survey say they prefer real estate as their top investment choice,” it said.

Amid the major changes in the real estate market, there are some significant trends in the seller-buyer ecosystem.

At least 67% of people prefer purchasing land or other properties for personal use, while 33% do it for investment purposes, the survey said.

Indians have also shifted their focus to newer projects in the real estate market, it says, adding that 20% prefer ready-to-move homes while 25% invest in newly launched properties.

The study also claims that there was an increasing demand for bigger homes, with over 50% favouring 3BHK flats and home units.

Luxury homes are also becoming popular among Indians, with 28% of buyers choosing properties priced over Rs. 90 lakh, it said.

The survey also indicated that big apartments are also the most preferred property choice (58%). However, it said basic residential plots were also gaining popularity lately, particularly in southern parts of the country.

Read More

  1. Majority Say They Will Stop Using UPI If Transaction Fee Is Levied: Survey
  2. Hindu Side Says Survey In Gyanvapi Complex Incomplete, Seeks Direction To ASI

Hyderabad: A survey by FICCI-Anarock, "Homebuyer Sentiment Survey—H1 2024," has highlighted some of the emerging trends among home buyers in the country, including the popularity of luxury homes among Indians.

It reveals that real estate continues to be the “most preferred investment option” for people in the country, even though other options promise high returns.

“At least 59% of the respondents who participated in the survey say they prefer real estate as their top investment choice,” it said.

Amid the major changes in the real estate market, there are some significant trends in the seller-buyer ecosystem.

At least 67% of people prefer purchasing land or other properties for personal use, while 33% do it for investment purposes, the survey said.

Indians have also shifted their focus to newer projects in the real estate market, it says, adding that 20% prefer ready-to-move homes while 25% invest in newly launched properties.

The study also claims that there was an increasing demand for bigger homes, with over 50% favouring 3BHK flats and home units.

Luxury homes are also becoming popular among Indians, with 28% of buyers choosing properties priced over Rs. 90 lakh, it said.

The survey also indicated that big apartments are also the most preferred property choice (58%). However, it said basic residential plots were also gaining popularity lately, particularly in southern parts of the country.

Read More

  1. Majority Say They Will Stop Using UPI If Transaction Fee Is Levied: Survey
  2. Hindu Side Says Survey In Gyanvapi Complex Incomplete, Seeks Direction To ASI

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HOME BUYER SENTIMENT SURVEYLUXURY HOMES POPULAR IN INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.