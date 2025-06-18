ETV Bharat / bharat

Ludhiana Gangster Gary Held After Encounter With Police

SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav said Gary was taken to the railway line in the Bhattian area for weapon recovery when he suddenly fired at police.

Police cordon off the encounter site.
Police cordon off the encounter site.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 1:28 PM IST

Khanna (Ludhiana): Gangster Gagandeep Singh alias Gary Lalton alias Ravan was injured in a police encounter in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday. The shot was fired by Tarvinder Bedi, SHO of City Police Station II, in retaliation for Gary's fire.

Subsequently, Gary was arrested and admitted to the civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Bedi also sustained injuries in the encounter and was taken to the hospital.

Ludhiana SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav said, "The action was taken jointly by counter-intelligence agency staff and members of City Police Station II. Gary was one of the accused in the gang war near Greenland Hotel on June 15 between the Gary Lalton and Sukhvir Bhuchi gangs over the friendship with a girl. Four accused, including Gary, were arrested in this case."

A notorious gangster, Gary has been involved in many serious crimes. "As Gary attacked the police, a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police are in the process of identifying other gang members associated with Gary, and more arrests are expected," Yadav added.

Yadav said Gary confessed during the investigation about hiding a pistol near the railway line in the Bhattian area, where he was taken for the recovery of the weapon. "However, when they reached that place, Gary suddenly took out a pistol hidden under the trees and fired at the police. However, the bullet missed and hit a tree. In response, SHO Tarvinder Bedi shot Gary in the leg, after which he was captured," Yadav added.

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

