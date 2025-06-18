Ludhiana Gangster Gary Held After Encounter With Police

Khanna (Ludhiana): Gangster Gagandeep Singh alias Gary Lalton alias Ravan was injured in a police encounter in Punjab's Ludhiana on Wednesday. The shot was fired by Tarvinder Bedi, SHO of City Police Station II, in retaliation for Gary's fire.

Subsequently, Gary was arrested and admitted to the civil hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Bedi also sustained injuries in the encounter and was taken to the hospital.

Ludhiana SSP Dr Jyoti Yadav said, "The action was taken jointly by counter-intelligence agency staff and members of City Police Station II. Gary was one of the accused in the gang war near Greenland Hotel on June 15 between the Gary Lalton and Sukhvir Bhuchi gangs over the friendship with a girl. Four accused, including Gary, were arrested in this case."

A notorious gangster, Gary has been involved in many serious crimes. "As Gary attacked the police, a case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Arms Act. The police are in the process of identifying other gang members associated with Gary, and more arrests are expected," Yadav added.

Yadav said Gary confessed during the investigation about hiding a pistol near the railway line in the Bhattian area, where he was taken for the recovery of the weapon. "However, when they reached that place, Gary suddenly took out a pistol hidden under the trees and fired at the police. However, the bullet missed and hit a tree. In response, SHO Tarvinder Bedi shot Gary in the leg, after which he was captured," Yadav added.