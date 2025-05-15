Ludhiana Boy With Cerebral Palsy Does Parents, School Proud; Shines At CBSE Class 12 Exam

Ludhiana: The adage, 'God helps those who help themselves' has been proven true by Jaiveer Singh, a teenager living with cerebral palsy, who has passed CBSE class 12 with 77 percent marks. His score may seem average for any student but unimaginable for those with his condition, teachers said.

He never let his physical disabilities come between his dreams. His parents, who used to carry him to school earlier, are today extremely proud of their son.

Jaiveer, a student of BCM Arya Model School, resides in Dugri Dhandra Road in Ludhiana. Due to cerebral palsy, a neurological condition, Jaiveer suffers from speech and learning disabilities. The condition has affected his movement and muscle coordination. The lower portion of his body, particularly his legs, is severely impacted and he is unable to walk independently.

Despite these challenges, his hardwork along with the support of his family and teachers have helped him to pursue his dream. Jaiveer wants to become a film director and producer and multimedia is his favourite subject. He has scored 90 percent marks in multimedia.

School principal congratulating Jaiveer (ETV Bharat)

Jaiveer has attended school regularly and has a 90 percent attendance. His mother Arvinder Kaur and father Harpreet Singh come to drop and collect him from school every day. He has two elder sisters, one of whom is doing PhD and the other is studying engineering.

Although Jaiveer now walks by himself with the help of a support, when he was young he was unable to walk and always needed someone to assist him.

When the school granted him admission, there were many challenges that had to be addressed. Anuja Kaushal, school principal said, "We tried to ensure that Jaiveer did not have to climb stairs in whichever class he studied. So, his classroom was always allotted in the ground floor. Although the rest of the sections continued on the upper floors, students of other sections never complained."

She said that the teachers have made a special contribution in Jaiveer's life. "Jaiveer is the pride of our school and an inspiration for other students. The entire school staff have always been ready to help him so that he never felt he was different from others or had any shortcoming," she said.

Jaiveer's parents are very proud of his board results. "He is very talented and has always scored good marks. His doctors had advised him to study at a regular school but he never complained. We never had to tell him to study," they said.

They further said that Jaiveer is very fond of watching movies and wants to direct and produce films one day. His favourite stars are Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Jaiveer aspires to do a course in multimedia and is preparing for the admission. His condition requires continuous therapy.