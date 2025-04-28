Lucknow University Professor Issued Notice Over Social Media Post On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Lucknow: An assistant professor of linguistics at Lucknow University has been issued a notice on Monday by the general secretary asking to come up with an explanation for a social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack within five days.

Several student organisations have been protesting against the professor, Dr Madri Kakoti, over the past two days.

The notice mentioned that the social media post by Kakoti was reposted by a Pakistan-operated X handle named PTI Promotion, which is likely to tarnish the reputation of the university and the nation.

"This act of yours has sent a wrong message to the country and society. Your act is contrary to the provisions laid down for teachers in Schedule C of the First Regulation of Lucknow University. Terrorism is poisonous, deadly and inhumane to the entire world, country and society. Action is being sought against you, and you are directed to make sure to provide your explanation regarding the act along with evidence within five working days, elaborating why disciplinary action should not be initiated against you," the notice states.

In a video posted on the social media platform X following the Pahalgam attack, Kakoti said, "Shooting after asking for religion is terrorism. While lynching, firing, denying a house or driving a bulldozer is also terrorism. Identify the real terrorist."

The protesting students have handed over a memorandum to the university administration and the police. On Monday, more than 50 students, under the leadership of Aman Dubey, laid siege to the Vice-Chancellor's office and locked the main gate. Following this, Vice-Chancellor Alok Kumar Rai assured the students of action.

"26 Indian citizens lost their lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam. A terrorist organisation sponsored by Pakistan has taken responsibility for this. All Indians are outraged over this. But some urban naxalites can't digest this unity. Kakoti is constantly making anti-national comments," Dubey said.

"There is a difference between opposing the government and opposing the nation. She forgot that her statements are being used by the Pakistani media to tarnish India's image," he added.