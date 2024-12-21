Lucknow Rape Accused Injured In Encounter With Police

Lucknow: A person, accused of raping a minor girl in the Krishna Nagar Police Station area, was shot in the leg during an encounter with police when they tried to stop him on Friday evening. The injured who also fired at the police is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital and illegal weapons have been recovered from him.

The gruesome incident occurred on Wednesday when the 11-year-old girl was left for coaching. When she didn't return late at night, the family members started searching for her and finding no trace of her, they filed a complaint to the police about it. Subsequently, a case was registered and police formed a team to find the girl.

The distraught minor girl was found on Thursday morning near Eco Garden in Alambagha and was taken by police to the hospital. During interrogation, the rape came to light and based on the CCTV footage of the brutality police launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

Protesting the incident, the family of the victim and Hindu outfits staged a demonstration.

On the hunt for the accused, the police launched a thorough naka-checking during which a suspicious youth was spotted in the area. When stopped for checking, the accused opened fire on the police who were compelled to retaliate, leading to his injury in the leg. Later, he was admitted to the hospital

Krisnanagar PS in charge said the accused has been identified as Liaqat Ali who works at a shop. He kidnapped the minor girl on Wednesday evening on her way to the coaching centre and raped her.

DCP (South) Keshav Kumar said two days ago, the girl studying in Class 4 had gone for coaching. When she did not return, the family reported the matter to the Krishna Nagar Police. During the inspection of the CCTV footage, it was found that a person was luring her and taking her away. The accused was identified as Liaqat Ali. A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced for the accused.

Information was received late Friday evening that Liaqat was in the Krishna Nagar area and police started the search operation. When Liaqat was stopped, he started firing at the police team. In retaliation, Liaqat was shot in the leg. He already had two cases related to women's atrocity.