Mukhtar Ansari 'Poisoning': Banda Prison Jailer among Three Officers Suspended

Lucknow : A jailer and two deputy jailers of Banda prison in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for alleged negligence while discharging their duties at work. According to the information, DIG Jail had inspected Banda Jail last month, during which many shortcomings were revealed, sources said. Apart from this, lapses in ensuring required security while producing jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari lodged in Banda jail before the court.

Also, the suspensions are also being linked to the complaint filed by Mukhtar Ansari in the court two days ago about alleged attempt on his life. After this, Banda prison jailer Yogesh Kumar and two deputy jailers Rajesh Kumar and Arvind Kumar have been suspended. All three officers have been suspended due to negligence in ensuring security while bringing Mukhtar Ansari, lodged in Banda jail, before the court, source said.

According to the jail administration, the DIG inspected the jail last month, during which many shortcomings were found in the jail. Recently, Mukhtar Ansari was to appear in Barabanki MP and MLA court in the ambulance case but he did not reach there. He sent an application to the judge through his lawyer and said that there was a threat to his life in Banda jail. It was alleged in the letter that the food given to Mukhtar Ansari on March 19 was laced with some poisonous substance.

Mukhtar Ansari said that he fell ill after eating it and there was severe pain in the nerves of the arms and legs and the hands and feet were becoming cold. It was also written in the letter that Mukhtar's condition had become serious such that he might have died.